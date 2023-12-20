TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 44.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 28.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 43.

The winds have relaxed and it should be a quiet stretch of weather for the rest of the week. High temperatures will average in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s. The upcoming weekend will feature more clouds, but we remain dry through Christmas Day. It appears to warm up slightly for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 40s, near 50°! While it may be cloudy at times this weekend and on Christmas, that doesn’t mean it will be stormy. In fact, mild and quiet weather looks to be the norm heading through the holiday.

Our next big storm looks to fall in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe next week, just after Christmas. It looks like there will be more rain by then. Still no snowstorms in the extended period. Stay tuned, we will monitor the forecast for your post-Christmas plans. Enjoy the last-minute holiday rush!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara