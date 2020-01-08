Tally of today’s snow totals, prepare for snow squalls Wednesday morning.

Our first snowstorm of the year produced an average of 2 to 5 inches of snow. Areas in eastern Cumberland, northern York, western Lancaster, and western Lebanon counties saw the highest amounts of 4 to 6 inches of snow.

The rest of tonight will be generally quiet with temperatures dropping near 28F.

Winds increase for Wednesday and we need to watch for snow squalls developing mid-morning into early afternoon. The best timing locally for squalls will be between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

These squalls can create whiteout conditions and greatly reduce visibility when traveling. Use caution if you plan to be traveling during this time.