TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 34.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Milder. Hi 63.

Model guidance has been trending too cool with forecasted high temperatures. The official high yesterday exceeded guidance and ended up at 58°. With a southerly flow today, there is no reason to think temperatures won’t keep climbing. Expect highs near 60° this afternoon with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly again with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will warm well into the 60s by Thursday and Friday as the next cold front approaches. This front is more likely to produce a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain amounts will likely remain less than a tenth of an inch. That will be our next chance for measurable rain as the yearly deficit approaches 10″ this week. Beyond that, the weekend turns breezy and cooler. Looking ahead to next week, which just so happens to include Thanksgiving, Tuesday and Wednesday could be wet for travel…so stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara