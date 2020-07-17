The abc27 Weather Team Posts Midsummer Outlook

Rounds of storms have been favoring some locations more than others and its beginning to show. Many areas west of Harrisburg have visible signs of drought stress with brown lawns and curling cornfields, while Lebanon, Lancaster, and York counties are showing tall standing corn and green backyards. The US Drought Monitor is highlighting the western half of the state as ‘Abnormally Dry” with a lack of late spring and early summer rain. In addition, we are on track to be a top-five hottest July’s on record. Our weather team posted a midsummer outlook which they believe the hot and mainly dry weather extends into August. Their outlook calls for the summer of 2020 to rank in the top 10 hottest summers on record with more than 25 days of 90-degree heat. Rain will remain below average with occasional storms to bring relief for some. They are also watching the tropics for the chance for any potential soaking rain in August.