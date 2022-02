The 2022 sprint car racing season could look very different around Central Pennsylvania, with multiple drivers limiting their schedules or simply not racing at all. Both the rising costs for motor parts and tires, combined with the loss of sponsorships from many small businesses, means some drivers may not have enough financial support to race the full season.

Longtime 358 sprint car driver Ashley Cappetta is one of those drivers. Without serious help from a new sponsor or fundraising efforts, she worries she'll have to cut back on her plans to race in 2022. This would be her 10th season racing spring cars in Central Pa.