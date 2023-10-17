TODAY: Partly Sunny, Passing Sprinkle. Hi 61.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 46.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 62.

It was yet another relatively cool day in Central PA on Monday as temperatures struggled to recover from the aftermath of our weekend cold front. Highs were slightly below average yesterday, in the lower 60s. There was also a passing shower in a few spots too. Get used to it. The forecast will be rinse and repeat today and tomorrow.

Today and Wednesday will bring more of the same: clouds and sun with little threat of rainfall other than a passing sprinkle. Thursday should be the nicest day of the week with temperatures returning to the upper 60s. The day will start sunny, but end with some clouds. While rain holds off for much of Friday, eventually a front will get closer and some showers are possible by late Friday (after sunset) into the weekend. Here we go again, right? Maybe.

Next weekend will bring some rain…again. But it doesn’t look to be the washout like this past weekend. A few scattered showers are likely on Friday night and Saturday, with some lingering stray showers on Sunday. Temperatures return to the 50s next weekend, so cooler weather is ahead yet again. Sunday will be breezy with that October chill returning behind another front. The models have been back and forth on rainfall amounts for the weekend, so we’ll keep you posted on this next rainfall threat throughout the week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara