DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado was in Dauphin County on July 2.

The NWS says the tornado was in Upper Paxton Township near Route 147 and was classified as an EF0.

The NWS conducted a storm survey and determined that the tornado downed some trees, which blocked Route 147. The estimated peak winds were 75 miles per hour.

The tornado went east for about one mile, downing more trees as it went over Shippen Dam Road, the NWS says.

The tornado — which started in Liverpool, Dauphin County and ended in North Millersburg, Dauphin County — started around 3:44 p.m. on July 2 and ended two minutes later.

According to the NWS, the “forward flank downdraft” from the storm that caused the tornado also led to “non-tornadic wind damage” from Seven Stars in Juniata County to Gratz in Dauphin County.