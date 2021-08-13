Tropical Depression Fred sends a stretch of wet days next week

(WHTM) — Now that the track of Tropical Depression Fred is more consistent, the abc27 Weather Team is more confident in a stretch of damp days next week.

High pressure remains off the east coast with a stalled front that stretches from Missouri through Ohio. This will allow tropical moisture from Tropical Depression Fred to funnel northward.

It’s tough to pin down the exact timing of when we could see periods of rain next week, but the timing of when we could deal with these tropical showers could start as early as Monday afternoon with rain chances lasting all the way through next Thursday. Model guidance currently shows Tuesday and Wednesday as the wetter days. Some locations could receive between two to three inches of rain by the end of next week.

Our weather team will continue to monitor the tropical moisture from Fred and will have more updates throughout the weekend and next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder