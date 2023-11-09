TODAY: Warm & Breezy, Stray Shower. Hi 68. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Lo 45. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 52. Winds: 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s weather was more seasonal for November with highs in the 50s. But November is rarely near ‘normal’ as fronts often bring about big temperature swings this time of year. As such, the region will be back into more mild air today ahead of another front. Warm air will surge across Central PA today with afternoon highs near 70°. Despite a cloudy start (and maybe a passing shower around lunchtime), winds increase, and skies clear late this afternoon while temperatures stay mild.

Clouds return on Friday as another storm system rides northward across the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow. A few stray showers are possible across our southern-tier counties but don’t expect much rain. The sky should clear heading into the evening as high pressure builds into the area for the weekend. This high pressure will keep our weekend dry, sunny, and seasonably cooler. Highs will be in the 50s with lows dropping near freezing. It looks like a clear, calm, and crisp November weekend — enjoy!

Rain will continue to be hard to find in the extended forecast. Next week also looks sunny with a breeze kicking around Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara