(WHTM) — With temperatures in the 90s, and the Midstate already having its first heat wave, it is safe to say we are in the dog days of summer.

With that, many people will be enjoying the outdoors and the longer summer days. But it is always important to remember how to stay cool and to listen to your body when it comes to heat-related illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that between 600-700 people die from heat-related illnesses in the United States each year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The CDC says that the main things which affect the body’s ability are high humidity and personal factors such as age, health, weight, and other factors. When humidity is high, sweat will not evaporate quickly and keeps the body from releasing heat as fast as it should.

People 65 and older, children younger than two, and those who have chronic diseases or mental illnesses are the most at risk for heat illnesses.

The CDC has many ways for people to beat the heat during the sweltering summers that occur in central Pennsylvania.

Those who are at the highest risk can take protective steps to prevent illness or death:

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Limit the use of the stove and oven. This will keep your house cooler.

All people should do the following to combat heat-related illnesses, as quoted by the CDC.