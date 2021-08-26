Pittsburgh Weather Camera

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Remembering 9/11
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
Destination PA
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Gas prices at 7-year high for Labor Day travel, but fall relief is expected at the pump
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine can impact mammogram results
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and do I need to get one?
Upcoming sunflower festivals in Lancaster County
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine can impact mammogram results
Top Stories
What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and do I need to get one?
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,333 new cases, 1,284,532 total as of August 26, 2021
Lancaster General hosting COVID vaccine clinics throughout September
Hershey Entertainment: Who’s requiring masks, COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests?
Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate: AP-NORC poll
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Esports
Top Stories
Episode 19: Super Bowl Champion Jordan Hill on new coaching opportunity, Penn State experience & legacy
Video
Top Stories
Josh Borreli era begins at re-energized Lower Dauphin
Video
New-look Central Dauphin Rams keeping high expectations in 2021
Video
Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 announce alliance to collaborate on NCAA structure, inter-conference scheduling and more
Hoskins hits two homers in return as Phillies grab series in San Diego
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Back to School
Golf Card
Remarkable Women
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karn’s Meal Deals
Karns Backyard BBQ
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Alan Hinson
Video
Top Stories
Couple heads back to college to complete senior year and take home with them
Video
Hometown Hero: Coexist in Kindness Mural
Video
We Salute You: Richard Chernich
Video
Mommy Minute: Tips to up your ‘lunchbox game’
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
“Business Unusual” with Barbra Corcoran
Video
Top Stories
Harrisburg University hosting HUE Invitational
Video
Top Stories
Home Repair Program at Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Harrisburg Area
Video
Weis Markets Fight Hunger Campaign
Video
1st Choice Financial Services : Luxurious Retirement
Video
Harrisburg University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Pittsburgh Weather Camera
Weather Cameras
by:
Dan Tomaso
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 12:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 12:23 PM EDT
Commonwealth Charter Academy, Homestead Campus
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos