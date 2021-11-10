Weather Outlook: Cooler weather will be common through Thanksgiving

(WHTM) — It’s been a chilly start to November, although we’ve made a switch back to milder weather the past few days. Will that continue? Likely not.

This time of year, we always look for a cold air source region. We have it this month as a blocking ridge of high pressure will set up near Alaska, forcing cold air south across much of Canada and even northern parts of the United States. Our region is going to be the fringes of that air-mass, which means we are going to see several rounds of cooler air over the next couple of weeks. Our flow is going to be mainly out of the west and northwest, which is typically a drier wind for us. That means we should stay drier than normal for the remainder of the month, although there are hints toward perhaps a more active storm track as we head toward the end of the month and into December.

Next week will be chilly to start with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 30s. Yes, some flurries will be around on Monday, but it won’t be a big deal. A brief warm-up is expected as we head toward the middle of next week but it won’t last long. As we head toward the end of next week and into Thanksgiving week, cooler air will return. Overall, we’re expecting near to slightly temperatures the week of Thanksgiving so a lot of days spent in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 30’s.

Our average first measurable snow occurs on December 1. While no major weather systems on the horizon anytime soon, I still believe our first snow will occur by November’s end.