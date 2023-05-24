(WHTM) — Brett and Dan talk about the ever-changing landscape of college football TV deals, plus Brad Powers is this week’s guest. Get some great college football betting advice from Brad, plus weather is a big deal in the gambling world! As always the guys look at the MLB series affected by rain this weekend…

Topics:

MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Mets @ Rockies: Friday & Saturday

-Phillies @ Braves: Saturday & Sunday

College Football TV Talk

-Black Friday Game For PSU

-Big Ten Problems?

-PAC 12 Problems?

Brad Powers In The Spotlight Talkin’ College Football Futures