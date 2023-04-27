Zach Berman from The Athletic joins Brett and Dan to discuss Eagles’ draft strategy…

Topics:

-MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Pirates @ Nationals

-Guardians @ Red Sox

-Braves @ Mets

Phillies Chatter/Debate

Bryce Harper Looking Good – When Will He Be Back?

Hot Dogs & Beer

College Football Transfer Portal Updates

-Bear Alexander (DL) Georgia To USC

-Storm Duck, Never Played A Down For PSU

-Nick Saban QB Shopping? Tyler Buchner On The Market!

-Will Levis Was A Transfer!

NFL Draft Odds

NFL Draft Talk – Our Thoughts

Zach Berman Interview