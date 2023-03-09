Brett and Dan follow the latest headlines across college football including the latest on potential TV deals, plus they have some fun looking at the easiest and hardest upcoming schedules for the biggest programs…

Topics:

College Football Rules Changes

PAC-12 TV Deal

ACC Falling Apart?

Iowa scoring clause

Too early Top 25

Will the 12-team playoff save college football?

Teams that will benefit from expansion the most

Toughest/easiest schedules next season

Favorite announcing duos in college football