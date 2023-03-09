Brett and Dan follow the latest headlines across college football including the latest on potential TV deals, plus they have some fun looking at the easiest and hardest upcoming schedules for the biggest programs…
Topics:
College Football Rules Changes
PAC-12 TV Deal
ACC Falling Apart?
Iowa scoring clause
Too early Top 25
Will the 12-team playoff save college football?
Teams that will benefit from expansion the most
Toughest/easiest schedules next season
Favorite announcing duos in college football