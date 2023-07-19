Dan is back with some memorable exchanges as he gets to unload after finally returning to the co-host chair...

Dan Tomaso shares his hot takes on the Phillies, Penn State, and the Eagles as he finally returns from paternity leave. He unloads after sitting out most of the summer. He’s back and ready to give his thoughts. Plus, a little early peek at some college football lines too.

Topics For Discussion:

Dan’s Return + New Parent Life

Podcast Won Award!

Dan’s Summer Hot Takes

-The Phillies are a playoff team – period.

-Penn State won’t be as good as some pundits think

-The Eagles are a contender

-Week 1 Lines Hot Takes

Final Thoughts