As the season winds down, the NFL becomes harder to pick. Which teams have clinched and what does the current seeding look like? Which teams can fight their way into the playoffs in these final weeks? Not much weather to focus on other than milder conditions and rain this weekend for the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast. Plus, some cooler weather for the Rose Bowl as Brett and Dan discuss that matchup.

Topics For Discussion:

-Bowl Season Continues

-Update on Penn State and the Rose Bowl

-Updated CFP Talk

-Preview weekend forecast and impacts

-NFL playoff race

-Eagles: Jalen Hurts Injury and others, Clinching the 1 Seed