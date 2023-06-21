Topics For Discussion:
Dan Update & Baby Picture
MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast
-Mets @ Phillies: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
- Mariners @ Orioles: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
- Rangers @ Yankees: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
-Red Sox @ White Sox: Sunday
Phillies Chatter
-The team answered the bell out west
-Can they make some noise in the division?
-Do they need a 5th starter or not?
College Football Talk
-SEC 2024 Schedule Reaction
-Big 10 2024 Schedule Reaction
-Favorite Tailgating Food/Drink
-Week 1 Lines Preview
Final Thoughts