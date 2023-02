Brett and Dan look at the Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs, plus their takes on some fun prop bets. Their bosses also stop by for a friendly back and forth about their favorite teams squaring off in the big game.

SUPER BOWL LVII PROP BETS – COURTESY COVERS.COM

LENGTH OF THE NATION ANTHEM (IN SECONDS): O/U 125.5

BRETT UNDER DAN UNDER

COIN TOSS: HEADS / TAILS:

BRETT TAILS DAN HEADS

WHICH TEAM WILL SCORE FIRST?

BRETT EAGLES DAN EAGLES

WHICH SONG WIL BE PERFORMED FISRT AT THE HALFTIME SHOW?

BRETT “UMBREALLA” DAN “WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN”

WILL ANYONE ACCOMPANY RIHANNA ON STAGE TO PERFORM A SONG WITH HER?

BRETT YES DAN YES

HOW MANY SONGS WILL BE PLAYED DURING THE HALFTIME SHOW: O/U 9.5

BRETT UNDER DAN OVER

WHO WILL HAVE MORE PASSING YARDS?

BRETT MAHOMMES DAN MAHOMMES

WHO WILL HAVE MORE RUSHING YARDS?

BRETT MILES SANDERS DAN ISIAH PACHECO

WHO WILL HAVE THE MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

BRETT DEVONTA SMITH DAN TRAVIS KELCE

WHAT COLOR WILL THE LIQUID POURED ON THE WINNING HEAD COACH BE?

BRETT CLEAR(WATER) DAN LIME/GREEN/YELLOW

COMBINDED TOTAL POINTS: O/U 51

BRETT OVER DAN UNDER

LONGEST FIELD GOAL MADE: O/U 47.5

BRETT OVER DAN OVER

PATRICK MAHOMMES TOTAL PASSING YARDS: O/U 298.5

BRETT UNDER DAN OVER

JALEN HURTS TOTAL PASSING YARDS: O/U 239.5

BRETT OVER DAN OVER

MVP WINNER?

BRETT JALEN HURTS DAN JALEN HURTS

TIE BREAKER – TOTAL POINTS SCORED?

BRETT 34-27 (61) DAN 35-28 (63)

**All odds from Caesars Sportsbook as 2/8/23**