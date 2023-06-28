This week, Dan remains on paternity leave as Brett and Dave tackle the Eagles schedule, Nick Saban whining, and talk about the Phillies nearing the trade deadline next month...

This week, Dan remains on paternity leave as Brett and Dave tackle the Eagles schedule, Nick Saban whining, and talk about the Phillies nearing the trade deadline next month.

Topics For Discussion:

MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Nationals @ Phillies: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

-Twins @ Orioles: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

-Marlins @ Braves: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

-Brewers @ Pirates: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

-Giants @ Mets: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

-Guardians @ Cubs: Saturday

-Padres @ Reds: Saturday & Sunday

Phillies Chatter

-Division games leave something to be desired

-Can the team make a push before the break?

-Dream scenario for trade deadline

Eagles Talk

-Draft reaction

-Schedule Breakdown + Expectations

-Scariest games?

-Week 1 Line Preview

Final Thoughts