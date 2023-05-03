Brett and Dan sound off about the current state of the Phillies and talk about the NFL Draft, how did Howie Roseman and the Eagles grade out? Plus, Weather Wagers wants to know how you like your hot dog! The guys show off what they like on their ballpark frank. And, trouble in Tuscaloosa?

Topics:

MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Red Sox @ Phillies

-Orioles @ Braves

-Tigers @ Cardinals

-Marlins @ Cubs

Phillies Chatter/Debate

Bryce Harper Return

Hot Dog Conversation; Toppings + Eatin’ Some Dogs

NFL Draft Review

-Winners & Losers

-Eagles & Georgia

-Sean Clifford & The Packers

College Football Updates

-Nick Saban Needs A QB?!

-Deion Sanders Hard Sell

-Penn State Portal Updates

-CFP Dates This Year & Next