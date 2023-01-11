The NFL Playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend! We will pick all the games and talk about any weather related issues- it is a busy weather picture across the country. We will look at the field and make our Super Bowl picks too.

Topics For Discussion:

-Review last week

-Overall records

-CFP National Championship Review

-Looking ahead to ’23 in college football

-NIL/Transfer Portal Comments

-PSU setting up nicely for ’23?

-NFL Coaching Carousel

-Are the Eagles built to make a run?

Games of the Week:

Seahawks @ 49ers, Saturday @ 4:30pm on FOX, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, 49ers -9.5, O/U 42.5

Chargers @ Jaguars, Saturday @ 8:15pm on NBC, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL, Chargers -1.5, O/U 47.5

Dolphins @ Bills, Sunday @ 1:00pm on CBS, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY, Bills -9, O/U 46.5

Giants @ Vikings, Sunday @ 4:30pm on FOX, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN, Vikings -3, O/U 48.5

Ravens @ Bengals, Sunday @ 8:15pm on NBC, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, Bengals -7, O/U 41.5

Cowboys @ Buccaneers, Monday @ 8:15pm on ABC/ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, Cowboys -2.5, O/U 45.5

Brett’s Games of the Week Picks

UNDER 42.5

Jaguars +1.5

Bills ML

Vikings -3

Ravens +7

Buccaneers +2.5

Dan’s Games of the Week Picks

49ers ML

Jaguars +1.5

Bills -9

Giants +3

Bengals -7

Buccaneers ML

**All odds from Caesars Sportsbook as 1/11/23**