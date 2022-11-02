This week’s Weather Wagers column features more World Series talk as the Phillies continue their quest for a championship. We talk about the Eagles too as they go head-to-head now with the Phillies on Thursday night. Both teams are playing clubs from Houston. There will be some weather to contend with this weekend, mainly in Big 12 country. And the standings between Brett and Dan tighten up after a disastrous last week for one of the guys. The pie in the face challenge inches closer. Here are our picks this week:

Astros @ Phillies, Wednesday @ 8:03pm, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA, Phillies -140 to win World Series

The Phillies left Houston with a split in the World Series, and that’s all you could have hoped for when this began. The one issue though is that both of their ace pitchers had fans holding their breath. Aaron Nola was off during Game 1 but the Phillies rallied. Zach Wheeler didn’t have his stuff during Game 2 and his velocity was down too. It’s a bit concerning as the Phillies will need more from their two stars if they hope to handle the Astros going forward. They gave up 10 runs, 9 of them earned during those first two games in Houston. Here’s the good news though: the Phillies are home for the next 2 games. We know how good Citizen’s Bank Park has been to these guys and the hope would be to either end the series by Thursday night or at least win 2 of the 3. The rain postponement earlier this week may have helped the Phillies with their rotation. The weather will be a non-factor the rest of this series, by the way. Ranger Suarez started Game 3 and was spectacular and tonight Aaron Nola is back on the mound for Game 4 with the extra day off. If Nola finds his stuff, and usually does at home, that could be a big bonus as the Phillies need a win. With Nola returning to pitch tonight, I’ll take the Phillies to pull this one out. Phillies ML.

Eagles @ Texans, Thursday @ 8:15pm, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX, Eagles -14, O/U 45

This game is now going up against the Phillies in the World Series. It may be the one time where baseball can outdraw football. It’s a meaningless game. On a Thursday night. In Houston. On Prime. Who cares? The Texans are an awful football team. They are 1-5-1 on the season so far and are now drawing the undefeated Eagles at home. My only concern for the Eagles is the short week. They handled business against the Steelers and should handle business here too. 14 is a big number, but there’s not much to make me think the Eagles can’t handle it. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown look unstoppable and Houston doesn’t have many weapons to go against the Eagles D. It’s hard to go undefeated in the NFL and you have to think some team will catch them on an off day at some point. Maybe it’s this week. But I doubt it. Eagles -14.

Florida @ Texas A&M, Saturday at Noon, Kyle Field, College Station, TX, Texas A&M -3.5, O/U 54

Ah, the mighty SEC. Wasn’t Texas A&M ranked in the Top 10 at one point pre-season? I can’t remember as that feels like eons ago. All I know is that if two Big Ten teams were 1-4 in conference as both of these teams are, they would be laughed off the field. Well, I’m here to laugh at both Florida and Texas A&M. Florida’s QB, Anthony Richardson was labeled a Heisman contender by the national experts after 1 game. Ridiculous. Jimbo Fisher has an astronomical contract with a buyout that means he’s not going anywhere. Hope the oil money was worth it fellas. People love to criticize James Franklin’s contract – but he’s 6-2 and has an easy schedule the rest of the way. He certainly isn’t 1-4 in the Big Ten. I don’t know who will win this game to be honest. It’s two awful teams playing an 11am local time game that nobody should care about. It will also likely be impacted by showers and even a few thunderstorms. That’s always a wild card. Call me crazy, but Billy Napier has some things to work out at Florida yet and Jimbo Fisher’s team still has more talent than most. Kyle Field is famous for the 12th man, although not many may show up as the season has been lost. But at home, trying to play for pride, if Jimbo can’t win this one, carry him and his Christmas tree to the curb. Aggies -3.5.

Oklahoma State @ Kansas, Saturday at 3:30pm, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS, Oklahoma State -2, O/U 65.5

Another game in the Big 12 that will likely be impacted by rain. Does that mean each team will have to run the ball more? Doubtful in this league. Both teams average around 40 points per game, but give up around 30. That’s why the over/under is so high here. Over 65 points! That leads me to think the under is a smart play here. Oklahoma State got their doors blown off in Manhattan last week. It was a total shock. 48-0. They didn’t show up. Mike Gundy will want to come out firing and prove the season isn’t heading in the wrong direction. But after such a physical game, will his offense be able to score, especially if the weather is bad? As for Kansas, they are coming off a bye week and a loss to Baylor before that. Will they be able to find a rhythm against a defense that just gave up 48 points? It’s possible. I’d like to think the Cowboys will bounce back against a good, but inferior Jayhawks squad. But it’s on the road and they looked so lifeless last week. I just keep thinking that number is too high. Without having a good feel either way, give me the under here. Under 65.5.

Texas @ Kansas State, Saturday at 7:00pm, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS, Texas -2.5, O/U 54.5

Another Big 12 game and more rain! This is a fun matchup between two schools picked to potentially win the conference before the season started. Both still could too, but this game will likely go a long way in determining which one will still be alive. Kansas State put a shellacking to Oklahoma State last week and I don’t see much changing this week. Adrian Martinez is lighting it up at QB for the Wildcats and their defense surrendered no points to the Cowboys last week. Texas QB Quinn Ewers is a threat, but Texas can’t seem to put it all together each week and this will be a tough road environment to try and get a win. This on top of some wet weather in the forecast. The real question will be can the Wildcats stop Bijan Robinson on the ground. If they can, I say they get the win. I like what Chris Klieman is building in the Little Apple. They are on a roll! Give me Kansas State +2.5.

Appalachian State @ Coastal Carolina, Thursday at 7:30pm, Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC, Appalachian State -3, O/U 64

How about the Sun Belt? A wildly entertaining conference and in Group A especially. Coastal Carolina leads the pack, but James Madison and Appalachian State are close behind. This conference is fun to watch. And it will be fun to watch this game on the teal turf in Conway. The QB play will be awesome with Chase Brice going against Grayson McCall. Their numbers are incredible and they both lead offenses scoring over 30 points per game. These two

teams are fairly even, but Coastal should prevail here at home. I like Jamey Chadwell and I’m surprised he hasn’t left for a bigger job by now. Perhaps if he wins this game against App. State, he will get more looks. I’ll take the home dog and the points. Coastal Carolina +3.

UMass @ UConn, Friday at 7:00pm, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT, UConn -15.5, O/U 40

We are living in a world where UConn could be bowl eligible and Texas A&M may not be. Huh?! College GameDay did a piece about UConn head coach Jim Mora’s house being haunted last week. Let’s hope those demons don’t show up at Pratt & Whitney on Friday night. UMass is one of the worst programs in college football. Jim Mora has the Huskies, formerly one of the worst programs in college football, sitting at 4-5. And is currently a more than two touchdown favorite at home. I would rather watch high school football playoffs than this game, but I’ll lay the points with Jim Mora Jr. and his Huskies at home under the Friday Night Lights. I like them to cover. Don’t let me down. Huskies -15.5.

Iowa @ Purdue, Saturday at Noon, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN, Purdue -4.5, O/U 43

Iowa fans would rather watch paint dry than the current offensive product Kirk Ferentz trots out there every week. Penn State fans think they have it bad? It can always be worse. The Iowa offensive product is just that – offensive. Purdue meanwhile likely isn’t a great team, but they are competitive. Ross-Ade stadium can be a tough place to play, especially for an offense ruled by nepotism and scoring only 16 points per game. Purdue on the other hand puts up points and I’ll take them to cover here at home as they hope to remain alive in the B1G West. Jeff Brohm and the points here please. Purdue -4.5. Boiler up!

Ohio State @ Northwestern, Saturday at Noon, Ryan Field, Evanston, IL, Ohio State -38, O/U 59.5

I’ll take another B1G team to cover on Saturday. There isn’t much to say here. Ohio State was tested at Penn State last week and like they always do, they found a way to win late thanks to their unbelievable talent. Ohio State doesn’t like to lose and they don’t like to look vulnerable either. Nothing like a bounce back game against the B1G’s worst team. Ryan Day and company are favored by 38 on the road and will look to cement their current Top 2 CFP ranking. No looking back here. Easy cover for the Buckeyes. Ohio State -38.

Here’s a summary of my picks for the week.

Games of the Week

Phillies ML Game 4

Eagles -14

Texas A&M -3.5

Under 65.5

Kansas State +2.5

Under the Radar Game

Coastal Carolina +3

Brett’s Best Bets

UConn -15.5

Purdue -4.5

Ohio State -38

Can the Eagles remain undefeated? They should. Can the Phillies win their first World Series since 2008? It would be amazing if they pull if off. There will be several Big 12 teams playing in the rain on Saturday and that could mean some Unders hit. Meanwhile, I’m picking all favorites to cover this week in my Best Bets. So much intrigue as we head into the month of November. I will not get pied. I’m going to continue the climb back in front of Tomaso. Enjoy your football and baseball weekend everybody! -Brett Thackara

Standby for Dan’s takes, he is too busy cruising around Central Florida 🙂

**All odds from Caesars Sportsbook as of 11/2/22.**