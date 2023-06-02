(WHTM) – Brett and Shiner have a special announcement regarding Dan! Plus, they also discuss the Phillies’ woes, the weekend weather situation in the MLB, college football talk, and some beach plans.

Topics For Discussion:



MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Rays @ Red Sox: Saturday

-Blue Jays @ Mets: Saturday

-Rockies @ Royals: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Phillies Chatter

-Dan’s Twitter Tirade

-Why hasn’t this team been better?

-Predicting June Record

College Football Talk

-Black Friday Game For PSU + Fallout

-Reaction to Brad Powers Interview

-Michigan State Sound

-Penn State Sound

-SEC Going To 9 Games?

Watch above or download wherever you get your podcasts!