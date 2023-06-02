(WHTM) – Brett and Shiner have a special announcement regarding Dan! Plus, they also discuss the Phillies’ woes, the weekend weather situation in the MLB, college football talk, and some beach plans.
Topics For Discussion:
MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast
-Rays @ Red Sox: Saturday
-Blue Jays @ Mets: Saturday
-Rockies @ Royals: Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Phillies Chatter
-Dan’s Twitter Tirade
-Why hasn’t this team been better?
-Predicting June Record
College Football Talk
-Black Friday Game For PSU + Fallout
-Reaction to Brad Powers Interview
-Michigan State Sound
-Penn State Sound
-SEC Going To 9 Games?
Watch above or download wherever you get your podcasts!