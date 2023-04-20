Brett and Dan break down the latest trends surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies, plus a look at some weekend series in jeopardy due to rain. Plus, we welcome a special guest to the podcast with Sam Khan Jr. from The Athletic to bring an expert take into the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher grand experiment at Texas A&M.

Topics:

-MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Phillies Chatter/Debate

-Jalen Hurts Contract Talk

-College Football Spring Games Takeaways

-Sam Khan Jr. Interview

-Final Thoughts on Texas A&M and Texas football