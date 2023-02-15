Brett, Dan, and audio engineer David Shiner break down the Super Bowl loss for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles played a great game overall, but could not quite finish the game after a ten point lead at half. Where does this leave the Eagles franchise? Are they could enough to get back to the Super Bowl and make a run next year? Brett, Dan, and Shiner breakdown the latest with the Birds.

In addition, Dan and Brett pay off the pie in the face season long bet. At the beginning of the season Brett and Dan decided to keep track of their weekly picks with the winner at the end of the football season getting to smash a pie into the loser’s facer. Teaser- Dan won the overall contest! So for your viewing enjoyment, you can see Brett get a lemon meringue pie to the face.

Finally, special guest Matt Gelb from The Athletic stops by to talk about all the excitement surrounding the Phillies as pitchers and catchers report this week. There is a lot to like about this year’s Phillies team, and as the Weather Wagers podcast shifts to a baseball focus it should be another exciting season to follow.