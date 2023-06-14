Dave Shiner joins Brett in the co-host chair this week as Dan continues his paternity leave. The guys discuss the favorites to win the U.S. Open, the forecast for LA, the latest on the Phillies, including whether or not Aaron Nola is an ace pitcher, and they look ahead to the first month of the college football season. It’s never too early, is it?

Topics For Discussion:

U.S. Open Forecast

-Los Angeles Country Club Forecast

U.S. Open Odds & Predictions

MLB Potential Rainouts/Weekend Forecast

-Yankees @ Red Sox: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

-Cardinals @ Mets: Friday

-Angels @ Royals: Friday and Saturday

Phillies Chatter

-What is this team?

-Is Aaron Nola an ace?

-Upcoming divisional series predictions

College Football Talk

-PSU schedule talk

-SEC schedule talk (2024 schedule release Wednesday night)

-Best September games to look forward to

Final Thoughts