(WHTM) — Sometimes during fall and spring, the Midstate gets put under either a frost advisory or a freeze watch or warning.

While both are bad for plants, they don’t necessarily mean the same thing.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says that a frost can form when the temperature falls below 36 degrees Fahrenheit, with it being more than likely in rural areas. Frost becomes more widespread when the temperature falls below 32 degrees. This is where freeze can occur.

The NWS usually issues advisories, watches, and warnings for both frost and freezes. Below are definitions the weather services use to alert the public:

Frost Advisory

This is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be between 33 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

Freeze Watch

This is issued when significant and widespread freezing temperatures are expected in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Freeze Warning

This is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected.

Both mean bad news for your outside plants.

According to the site gardeningknowhow.com, a frost is when a plant is exposed to temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. A frost is not good for very delicate plants such as vegetable plants.

A freeze is more impactful as it is a longer event and occurs when the interior temperature of the plant reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit, Gardening Know-How noted. The frozen inside of the plant warms during the day and the cells release water and break down. This results in brown and black spots, as well as mushy areas that result in the death of annual plants.

The simplest protection you can do is cover them with an old sheet or light cover, or if you can, bring them indoors.

The main thing to know is when a frost or freeze impacts your area, just know one thing: Winter always has the final say!