(WHTM) — Weather, especially during the summer months can be unpredictable. It can be sunny one minute and stormy the next. What are you supposed o do when severe weather is in the forecast?

The National Weather Service (NWS) offers ways to keep you and your family safe during threats of string to severe weather.

Preparing for Severe Weather

If severe weather is in the forecast, you should have a way to receive a weather warning if one is issued. You can use a NOAA Weather Radio or use the abc27 weather app for Apple or Android if you have a smartphone.

The NWS also says to practice a plan so everyone knows what to do in case large hail, damaging winds, or other threats may impact your area. Tell family members to head to a basement, storm shelter, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to keep branches and tree limbs cut short and secure loose outdoor items before a storm threatens your area.

In certain locations, you may be able to sign up for local weather alerts for your municipality. Check with local officials to see if this is available for your community.

During Severe Weather

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, go to a secure location as damaging winds and large hail may be approaching. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter on the lowest floor of your location and away from windows. You should also look for the most interior room of the structure you are in. It is also not a bad idea to wear shoes during a warning, in the event you need to walk in damaged areas with debris.

If at work or at school, stay away from windows and avoid large open rooms such as cafeterias, auditoriums, and gyms.

If outside, seek sturdy shelter immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Never seek shelter under a tree, as it may fall on you or cause you to be more at risk of being struck by lightning.

If in a vehicle, the National Weather Service says to stay there. If time permits, drive to the closest secure shelter.

After Severe Weather

After the storm, make sure to double-check with weather apps or NOAA weather radio to make sure no other storms are on the way. The weather service also advises people to call family and close friends to let them know that they are safe and okay. Texts and social media may be more useful in these situations than a phone call.

Once you are sure severe weather is over, check your property for damage. When walking through damaged areas, the National Weather Service says that you should wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and sturdy shoes. Stay away from damaged buildings and downed power lines

Keep these tips in mind when severe storms head your way to ensure you and your family are safe to ride out the storms.