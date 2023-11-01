(WHTM) — Now that October is over and November is just beginning, the temperatures will start to fall ever so quickly. When the temperatures fall, that means that the snowy season is right around the corner.

But when does Pennsylvania see its first measurable snowfall? It all depends on where you are in the state.

According to data from the NOAA Regional Climate Center, the northwestern part of the state will see its first snowfall between Nov. 10 and Nov. 15. The very northern portion of the Midstate sees its first snow sometime in mid-November, around Nov. 20

The Harrisburg and Lebanon area typically sees its first snow around Dec. 1, while Chambersburg, York, and Northern sections of Lancaster County see their average first measurable snowfall around Dec. 5. Southern portions of Lancaster and York counties see measurable snow on Dec. 10.

According to the National Weather Service, places in Central Pennsylvania get between 18 inches to nearly 36 inches of snow on an average year. Harrisburg’s long-term average is 33.2 inches per year since 1889.