(WHTM) — The National Weather Service in State College has put all of the Midstate under a Frost Advisory for Tuesday morning.

The weather services state this is in effect as temperatures may fall into the middle 30s, which can cause frost to form. According to Almanac.com and plantmaps.com, the first fall frost usually occurs in the Midstate between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31

The ABC27 weather team says that Monday night will bring mainly clear skies with subsiding winds and that could lead to patchy frost early Tuesday. Lows will drop to around 40 degrees, but rural spots could dip quite a bit lower. Keep in mind that on Monday night in case you need to cover plants or pull some inside.

A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be between 33 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

According to the map which can be seen below, the first freeze hits different portions of the Midstate at different times. This map gives you an idea of where the growing season ends throughout the state.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

According to the site gardeningknowhow.com, a frost is when a plant is exposed to temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. A frost is not good for very delicate plants such as vegetable plants.