Which Midstate waterways are expected to flood after rain from Ida

As you may have already heard, Tropical Depression Ida is making its way up the United States after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana Sunday night, and the Midstate is expected to see significant amounts of rain Wednesday.

The Midstate is home to many waterways, and the National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting that many of those rivers and creeks will crest above the flood stage after the storm passes through.

Taking a look around the Midstate waterways

Cumberland County

The Conodoguinet Creek is expected to reach the moderate flooding stage just after midnight on Friday. The flood stage for the Conodoguinet is eight feet. The NWS is expected the creek to crest at around 11 feet.

The Yellow Breeches Creek near Camp Hill is also expected to reach the moderate flooding stage. It is expected to crest at just under 11 feet in the early afternoon on Thursday.

Dauphin County

The Susquehanna River is not expected to reach the flood stage. It is expected to crest at around 10 feet early Friday.

The Swatara Creek near Middletown is expected to reach the minor flood stage around sunrise on Friday. The NWS predicts the creek to crest at around 12.5 feet. The creek is expected to reach the moderate flood stage near Hershey, cresting at around 12 feet Thursday evening.

Lancaster County

The Conestoga River in Lancaster County is expected to reach the moderate flood stage Thursday evening. The river is expected to crest at around 14 feet.

Lebanon County

The Swatara Creek in Lebanon County is expected to reach the moderate flood stage. The NWS predicts it will crest at around 14 feet Thursday evening.

Mifflin County

The Juniata River in Mifflin County is not expected to reach the flood stage.

Perry County

The NWS predicts that the Juniata River in Perry County will not reach the flood stage.

Sherman Creek in Shermans Dale is expected to reach the minor flood stage, cresting at around 10.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

These waterways listed are the larger waterways around the area. If you live near a small stream or creek, expect flooding issues through this storm.