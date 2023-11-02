Warmer and dry for the weekend, still not much rain in the extended forecast...

EVENING: Clear and chilly. Temps in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, low 27-34.

FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. High 61.

Another hard frost is likely tonight as lows dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Mild air returns quickly and it will feel warmer by Friday afternoon as we edge near 60 degrees with lots of sunshine. Mild and dry conditions last through the weekend. That’s right, dry weekend from start to finish!

Several weak disturbances move through the area next week. A stray shower is possible Tuesday with a better chance for showers by Thursday. Temperatures will overall stay seasonable next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder