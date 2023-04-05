(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is once again facing the possibility of nasty weather this week.

For Wednesday, some storms are in Western Pennsylvania, as that area is under a slight risk of severe weather, which is according to the Storm Prediction Center. The State College branch of the National Weather Service states that cities such as Oil City, Bradford, and Pittsburgh are all in the zone where they can see severe weather.

The main threat is damaging winds, although an isolated tornado is also possible.

Here in the Midstate, we are potentially facing some storms on Thursday, as the Eastern portion of the state, in cities such as Philadelphia, is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The abc27 weather team states the storms will happen during the later hours of the afternoon, into the early evening hours as a potent cold front moves from west to east.

Storms can produce heavy downpours and some wind gusts, however, the threat of tornadoes is at less than 2%, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Once the cold front passes the region, temperatures will tumble into the 40s.