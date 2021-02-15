Central Pa. AAA reminds drivers of winter weather safety tips

With possible icy road conditions, AAA is reminding drivers how to be safe in winter weather.

AAA says drivers should have a winter kit ready with first aid supplies, blankets, a cell phone charger and even flares in case a car becomes stuck on the side of the road. Items like salt or cat litter can help with traction, as well.

“Before you make a decision to go out, you always want to access the risk. Where do you need to go and how important is it?” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager for Central Pa. AAA. “Make sure you’re staying connected, checking with the news and weather forecast and what the roadways are and even if you’re just contacting friends and family members to see what it is that they’re seeing where they are.”

If Pennsylvanians are traveling with kids, make sure to have food or items ready to keep them occupied if pulling over becomes necessary while traveling during winter weather.