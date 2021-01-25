Central Pa. School Closings and Delays

Many schools are closed due to the impending winter weather on Tuesday. abc27 News has created a list of schools that are closed or delayed throughout the Midstate. The list will be updated when more information is provided.

Adams County

Adams Co Christian Academy – 2 Hour Delay

Adams County Technical Institute – 2 Hour Delay

Bermudian Springs Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Conewago Valley Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Delone Catholic High School – 2 Hour Delay

Gettysburg Area Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Upper Adams Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Cumberland County

Carlisle Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Cherub Montessori Center – Open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

ChildTime School Age Care- All Programs CLOSED Tuesday

Cumberland Co. Government – 2 Hour Delay

Cumberland Co. Senior Centers – CLOSED

Cumberland Perry AVTS – CLOSED

East Pennsboro Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Grace Baptist School – 2 Hour Delay, Mod. Kindergarten

Heritage Christian Academy – No School on Tuesday

Monelli Educational Services – CLOSED, Work virtually

River of God Childcare – 2 Hour Delay

Silver Spring Pres. Preschool – 1 Hour Delay

Sky’s the Limit Learning Center – CLOSED

St. Joseph’s School-Mechanicsburg – Virtual Learning Day

St. Patrick’s School-Carlisle – Virtual Learning Day

St. Theresa’s School – CLOSED

Trinity Preschool/Playgroup Camp Hill – CLOSED

West Shore Christian Academy – CLOSED

West Shore School District – Virtual Learning Day

Dauphin County

Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School – Virtual Learning Day

Capital Academy – Virtual Learning Day

Covenant Christian Academy – CLOSED

Derry Township Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Discovery Kids – 2 Hour Delay, all locations open at 8:30 a.m.

Ebenezer Child Care Center – 2 Hour Delay

Fountain Gate Church – No food bank Tuesday, opens Wed. at 1 p.m.

Harrisburg Adventist School – 2 Hour Delay

Harrisburg Christian School – CLOSED

Harrisburg Gymnastics – CLOSED Tuesday

Harrisburg Catholic Elementary – Virtual Learning Day

Hershey Christian Academy – CLOSED, Flexible Learning

Hershey Meal on Wheels – No Meals

Londonderry Private School – Virtual Learning Day

Lower Dauphin Schools – CLOSED

Middletown Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Millersburg Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Northern Dauphin Christian School – CLOSED

Premier Arts & Science School – Virtual Learning Day

Rockville Meals on Wheels – No transportation, students option 3

St. Joan of Arc School – Virtual Learning Day

Studio Kids E.L.C. – Opening Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Susquehanna Twp Schools – Virtual Learning, 2 Hour Delay schedule

Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC – All locations open at 9:30 a.m.

Upper Dauphin Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Zion Lutheran Hummelstown – Starts at 10 a.m.

Franklin County

Fannett-Metal Schools – CLOSED

Franklin Co. Career and Tech – Virtual Learning Day

Franklin Learning Center – Virtual Learning Day

Greencastle-Antrim School District – CLOSED

Triangle Tech – Virtual Learning Day

Waynesboro Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Lancaster County

Janus School – Virtual Learning Day

Northumberland County

Line Mountain Schools – 3 Hour Delay

Perry County

Greenwood Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Newport Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Susquenita Schools – Virtual Learning Day

York County

Bible Baptist Christian Academy – CLOSED

Dallastown Area Schools – CLOSED

Eastern York Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Northeastern York Schools – At-Home Learning Day

Northern York County Schools – 2 Hour Delay

South Eastern Schools – Virtual Learning Day

South Western Schools – 2 Hour Delay

White Rose Senior Center – CLOSED

York City Schools – Virtual Learning Day

York Country Day School – Virtual Learning Day

