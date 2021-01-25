Central Pa. School Closings and Delays

Many schools are closed due to the impending winter weather on Tuesday. abc27 News has created a list of schools that are closed or delayed throughout the Midstate. The list will be updated when more information is provided.
Adams County
- Adams Co Christian Academy – 2 Hour Delay
- Adams County Technical Institute – 2 Hour Delay
- Bermudian Springs Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Conewago Valley Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Delone Catholic High School – 2 Hour Delay
- Gettysburg Area Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Upper Adams Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Cumberland County
- Carlisle Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Cherub Montessori Center – Open Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- ChildTime School Age Care- All Programs CLOSED Tuesday
- Cumberland Co. Government – 2 Hour Delay
- Cumberland Co. Senior Centers – CLOSED
- Cumberland Perry AVTS – CLOSED
- East Pennsboro Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Grace Baptist School – 2 Hour Delay, Mod. Kindergarten
- Heritage Christian Academy – No School on Tuesday
- Monelli Educational Services – CLOSED, Work virtually
- River of God Childcare – 2 Hour Delay
- Silver Spring Pres. Preschool – 1 Hour Delay
- Sky’s the Limit Learning Center – CLOSED
- St. Joseph’s School-Mechanicsburg – Virtual Learning Day
- St. Patrick’s School-Carlisle – Virtual Learning Day
- St. Theresa’s School – CLOSED
- Trinity Preschool/Playgroup Camp Hill – CLOSED
- West Shore Christian Academy – CLOSED
- West Shore School District – Virtual Learning Day
Dauphin County
- Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School – Virtual Learning Day
- Capital Academy – Virtual Learning Day
- Covenant Christian Academy – CLOSED
- Derry Township Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Discovery Kids – 2 Hour Delay, all locations open at 8:30 a.m.
- Ebenezer Child Care Center – 2 Hour Delay
- Fountain Gate Church – No food bank Tuesday, opens Wed. at 1 p.m.
- Harrisburg Adventist School – 2 Hour Delay
- Harrisburg Christian School – CLOSED
- Harrisburg Gymnastics – CLOSED Tuesday
- Harrisburg Catholic Elementary – Virtual Learning Day
- Hershey Christian Academy – CLOSED, Flexible Learning
- Hershey Meal on Wheels – No Meals
- Londonderry Private School – Virtual Learning Day
- Lower Dauphin Schools – CLOSED
- Middletown Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Millersburg Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Northern Dauphin Christian School – CLOSED
- Premier Arts & Science School – Virtual Learning Day
- Rockville Meals on Wheels – No transportation, students option 3
- St. Joan of Arc School – Virtual Learning Day
- Studio Kids E.L.C. – Opening Tuesday at 9 a.m.
- Susquehanna Twp Schools – Virtual Learning, 2 Hour Delay schedule
- Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC – All locations open at 9:30 a.m.
- Upper Dauphin Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Zion Lutheran Hummelstown – Starts at 10 a.m.
Franklin County
- Fannett-Metal Schools – CLOSED
- Franklin Co. Career and Tech – Virtual Learning Day
- Franklin Learning Center – Virtual Learning Day
- Greencastle-Antrim School District – CLOSED
- Triangle Tech – Virtual Learning Day
- Waynesboro Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Lancaster County
- Janus School – Virtual Learning Day
Northumberland County
- Line Mountain Schools – 3 Hour Delay
Perry County
- Greenwood Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Newport Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Susquenita Schools – Virtual Learning Day
York County
- Bible Baptist Christian Academy – CLOSED
- Dallastown Area Schools – CLOSED
- Eastern York Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Northeastern York Schools – At-Home Learning Day
- Northern York County Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- South Eastern Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- South Western Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- White Rose Senior Center – CLOSED
- York City Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- York Country Day School – Virtual Learning Day
