Central Pa. School Closings and Delays

Many schools are closed due to the impending winter weather on Tuesday. abc27 News has created a list of schools that are closed or delayed throughout the Midstate. The list will be updated when more information is provided.

Adams County

  • Adams Co Christian Academy – 2 Hour Delay
  • Adams County Technical Institute – 2 Hour Delay
  • Bermudian Springs Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Conewago Valley Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Delone Catholic High School – 2 Hour Delay
  • Gettysburg Area Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Upper Adams Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Cumberland County

  • Carlisle Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Cherub Montessori Center – Open Tuesday at 10 a.m.
  • ChildTime School Age Care- All Programs CLOSED Tuesday
  • Cumberland Co. Government – 2 Hour Delay
  • Cumberland Co. Senior Centers – CLOSED
  • Cumberland Perry AVTS – CLOSED
  • East Pennsboro Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Grace Baptist School – 2 Hour Delay, Mod. Kindergarten
  • Heritage Christian Academy – No School on Tuesday
  • Monelli Educational Services – CLOSED, Work virtually
  • River of God Childcare – 2 Hour Delay
  • Silver Spring Pres. Preschool – 1 Hour Delay
  • Sky’s the Limit Learning Center – CLOSED
  • St. Joseph’s School-Mechanicsburg – Virtual Learning Day
  • St. Patrick’s School-Carlisle – Virtual Learning Day
  • St. Theresa’s School – CLOSED
  • Trinity Preschool/Playgroup Camp Hill – CLOSED
  • West Shore Christian Academy – CLOSED
  • West Shore School District – Virtual Learning Day

Dauphin County

  • Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School – Virtual Learning Day
  • Capital Academy – Virtual Learning Day
  • Covenant Christian Academy – CLOSED
  • Derry Township Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Discovery Kids – 2 Hour Delay, all locations open at 8:30 a.m.
  • Ebenezer Child Care Center – 2 Hour Delay
  • Fountain Gate Church – No food bank Tuesday, opens Wed. at 1 p.m.
  • Harrisburg Adventist School – 2 Hour Delay
  • Harrisburg Christian School – CLOSED
  • Harrisburg Gymnastics – CLOSED Tuesday
  • Harrisburg Catholic Elementary – Virtual Learning Day
  • Hershey Christian Academy – CLOSED, Flexible Learning
  • Hershey Meal on Wheels – No Meals
  • Londonderry Private School – Virtual Learning Day
  • Lower Dauphin Schools – CLOSED
  • Middletown Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Millersburg Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Northern Dauphin Christian School – CLOSED
  • Premier Arts & Science School – Virtual Learning Day
  • Rockville Meals on Wheels – No transportation, students option 3
  • St. Joan of Arc School – Virtual Learning Day
  • Studio Kids E.L.C. – Opening Tuesday at 9 a.m.
  • Susquehanna Twp Schools – Virtual Learning, 2 Hour Delay schedule
  • Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC – All locations open at 9:30 a.m.
  • Upper Dauphin Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Zion Lutheran Hummelstown – Starts at 10 a.m.

Franklin County

  • Fannett-Metal Schools – CLOSED
  • Franklin Co. Career and Tech – Virtual Learning Day
  • Franklin Learning Center – Virtual Learning Day
  • Greencastle-Antrim School District – CLOSED
  • Triangle Tech – Virtual Learning Day
  • Waynesboro Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Lancaster County

  • Janus School – Virtual Learning Day

Northumberland County

  • Line Mountain Schools – 3 Hour Delay

Perry County

  • Greenwood Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Newport Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Susquenita Schools – Virtual Learning Day

York County

  • Bible Baptist Christian Academy – CLOSED
  • Dallastown Area Schools – CLOSED
  • Eastern York Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Northeastern York Schools – At-Home Learning Day
  • Northern York County Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • South Eastern Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • South Western Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • White Rose Senior Center – CLOSED
  • York City Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • York Country Day School – Virtual Learning Day

For a full list of closings and delays, click here.

