Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays, as of Feb. 15, 2021

Tonight will feature some pockets of freezing drizzle or mist, but for the most part the moisture from the coastal storm has missed us to the south and southeast. It will remain cold through Sunday morning with temperatures only in the mid-20s. Do watch out for a few slick spots on untreated surfaces like sidewalks or secondary roads.

Sunday is a dry, but mostly cloudy day. This will be one quiet day before another round of wintry weather begins by the late morning hours on Monday. We can expect areas of light snow, sleet, and rain to develop through Monday afternoon with ice build-up possible. We will continue to track this storm system as it heads into Tuesday with lingering showers and areas of ice possible.