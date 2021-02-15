Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays, as of Feb. 15, 2021

Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays

Following the Midstate’s most recent winter weather, area schools begin to announce school closings and delays. The list below will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

Adams County

Berks County

Cumberland County

Dauphin County

  • Capital Academy – 2 Hour Delay
  • Harrisburg Catholic Elementary – 2 Hour Delay
  • Premier Arts & Science School – 2 Hour Delay

Franklin County

Lancaster County

Lebanon County

Mifflin County

Northumberland County

  • Line Mountain Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Perry County

Schuylkill County

  • Blue Mountain Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Schuylkill Co Special Ed – 2 Hour Delay
  • Schuylkill I.U. 29 – 2 Hour Delay
  • Tri-Valley Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Williams Valley Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Snyder County

  • Selinsgrove Schools – 2 Hour Delay

York County

  • Dover Area Schools – No evening activities

