Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays, as of Feb. 15, 2021

Following the Midstate’s most recent winter weather, area schools begin to announce school closings and delays. The list below will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
Adams County
Berks County
Cumberland County
Dauphin County
- Capital Academy – 2 Hour Delay
- Harrisburg Catholic Elementary – 2 Hour Delay
- Premier Arts & Science School – 2 Hour Delay
Franklin County
Lancaster County
Lebanon County
Mifflin County
Northumberland County
- Line Mountain Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Perry County
Schuylkill County
- Blue Mountain Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Schuylkill Co Special Ed – 2 Hour Delay
- Schuylkill I.U. 29 – 2 Hour Delay
- Tri-Valley Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Williams Valley Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Snyder County
- Selinsgrove Schools – 2 Hour Delay
York County
- Dover Area Schools – No evening activities
For a full list of closings and delays, click here.