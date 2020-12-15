Many schools are closed due to the impending snowstorm that is expected to hit Wednesday. We have a list of schools that are closed or delayed, and the list will be updated as we get more information.
Adams County
- Gettysburg Area School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY – NO TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED
Cumberland County
- St. Theresa’s School – CLOSED
- West Shore School District – REMOTE LEARNING WED. 12/16, GRAB & GO MEALS CANCELED WED.
Dauphin County
- Holy Name of Jesus School – CLOSED
- Middletown Area School District – SCHOOLS CLOSED WED. & THU., REMOTE INSTRUCTION FOR STUDENTS
- Upper Dauphin School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAYS WED. 12/16 AND THU. 12/17
Franklin County
Juniata County
Lancaster County
- Manheim Township School District – FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY
- Lancaster Area School District – FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY WED. 12/16 & THU. 12/17
Lebanon County
- Northern Lebanon Schools – ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS DISMISSING AT 11:40 AM
- Palmyra Area School District – SECONDARY DISMISSING AT 10:30 AM, ELEMENTARY DISMISSING AT 11:30 AM
Mifflin County
Perry County
- Susquenita School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16 THROUGH FRI. 12/18
York County
- Dallastown Area School District – CLOSED
- Hanover Area School District – SCHOOLS CLOSED, REMOTE LEARNING DAY FOR STUDENTS
- West York Area Schools – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16
- York City Schools – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16
- York Country Day School – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16
For a full list of closings around the area, click here.
TOP STORIES
- Gov. Wolf signs winter weather emergency proclamation for Pennsylvania ahead of Wednesday snowstorm
- Electoral college cements Biden’s 2020 victory
- Biden campaigns in Georgia as early voting in crucial senate runoffs begins
- Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays
- Many Gmail users not getting emails, Google investigating outage