Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays

Many schools are closed due to the impending snowstorm that is expected to hit Wednesday. We have a list of schools that are closed or delayed, and the list will be updated as we get more information.

Adams County

Gettysburg Area School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY – NO TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED

Cumberland County

St. Theresa’s School – CLOSED

West Shore School District – REMOTE LEARNING WED. 12/16, GRAB & GO MEALS CANCELED WED.

Dauphin County

Holy Name of Jesus School – CLOSED

Middletown Area School District – SCHOOLS CLOSED WED. & THU., REMOTE INSTRUCTION FOR STUDENTS

Upper Dauphin School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAYS WED. 12/16 AND THU. 12/17

Franklin County

Juniata County

Lancaster County

Manheim Township School District – FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY

Lancaster Area School District – FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY WED. 12/16 & THU. 12/17

Lebanon County

Northern Lebanon Schools – ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS DISMISSING AT 11:40 AM

Palmyra Area School District – SECONDARY DISMISSING AT 10:30 AM, ELEMENTARY DISMISSING AT 11:30 AM

Mifflin County

Perry County

Susquenita School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16 THROUGH FRI. 12/18

York County

Dallastown Area School District – CLOSED

Hanover Area School District – SCHOOLS CLOSED, REMOTE LEARNING DAY FOR STUDENTS

West York Area Schools – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16

York City Schools – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16

York Country Day School – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16

