Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays

Many schools are closed due to the impending snowstorm that is expected to hit Wednesday. We have a list of schools that are closed or delayed, and the list will be updated as we get more information.

Adams County

  • Gettysburg Area School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY – NO TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED

Cumberland County

  • St. Theresa’s School – CLOSED
  • West Shore School District – REMOTE LEARNING WED. 12/16, GRAB & GO MEALS CANCELED WED.

Dauphin County

  • Holy Name of Jesus School – CLOSED
  • Middletown Area School District – SCHOOLS CLOSED WED. & THU., REMOTE INSTRUCTION FOR STUDENTS
  • Upper Dauphin School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAYS WED. 12/16 AND THU. 12/17

Franklin County

Juniata County

Lancaster County

  • Manheim Township School District – FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY
  • Lancaster Area School District – FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY WED. 12/16 & THU. 12/17

Lebanon County

  • Northern Lebanon Schools – ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS DISMISSING AT 11:40 AM
  • Palmyra Area School District – SECONDARY DISMISSING AT 10:30 AM, ELEMENTARY DISMISSING AT 11:30 AM

Mifflin County

Perry County

  • Susquenita School District – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16 THROUGH FRI. 12/18

York County

  • Dallastown Area School District – CLOSED
  • Hanover Area School District – SCHOOLS CLOSED, REMOTE LEARNING DAY FOR STUDENTS
  • West York Area Schools – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16
  • York City Schools – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16
  • York Country Day School – VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WED. 12/16

