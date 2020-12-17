Central Pennsylvania Snow Emergency cancelations

Many roads have been cleared following the snowstorm that passed Wednesday. Here is a list of cities canceling withstanding Snow Emergencies.
Cumberland County
- Lemoyne Borough – Thursday, December 17, at 3 p.m.
Dauphin County
- Borough of Highspire – Thursday, December 17, at 12 p.m.
Lancaster
- Lancaster Township – Thursday, December 17, at 9:30 a.m.
- City of Lancaster – Thursday, December 17, at 10 a.m.
Lebanon
- City of Lebanon – Thursday, December 17, at 10:30 a.m.
