Central Pennsylvania Snow Emergency cancelations

Winter Alert

Many roads have been cleared following the snowstorm that passed Wednesday. Here is a list of cities canceling withstanding Snow Emergencies.

Cumberland County

  • Lemoyne Borough – Thursday, December 17, at 3 p.m.

Dauphin County

  • Borough of Highspire – Thursday, December 17, at 12 p.m.

Lancaster

  • Lancaster Township – Thursday, December 17, at 9:30 a.m.
  • City of Lancaster – Thursday, December 17, at 10 a.m.

Lebanon

  • City of Lebanon – Thursday, December 17, at 10:30 a.m.

