Central Pennsylvania Snow Emergency declarations

The coldest weather of the season is now in place for this weekend. A developing low-pressure system from the Ohio Valley will come across the Allegheny Front on Sunday and then transition to a coastal low-pressure east of North Carolina by Sunday night. This coastal storm will develop into a Nor'easter. Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder and Dan Tomaso explain how this storm may impact the Midstate with several inches of snow, or head farther out to sea with just minor impacts locally.