Cumberland County sees dangerous road conditions as snow continues to fall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County was one of the first areas to see snow so roads out there were quick to get bad.
The snow is coming down quick and undoing the work of the snow plows.
It’s better to stay off the road and be safe than be sorry.
