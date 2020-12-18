DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Wednesday’s snow makes for good sledding in Central Pennsylvania

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This afternoon a steady stream of children came to sled down the hills at Lower Allen Park, where about half a foot of snow covered the ground.

Brett Cook, general manager of Roundtop Mountain Resort, says dry snow is typically better for sledding. He recommends making a track by continuously sledding down the same path — this will make the sled move more quickly.

Cook says the snow that fell yesterday is decent for sledding, but once temperatures start to hang around 40 degrees, it will begin to melt. Wetter snow means slower sledding.

While sledding can be exhilarating, it’s important to do it safely. The National Safety Council recommends sledding on paths that are free of hazards or obstructions, such as holes or trees. They also recommend finding hills that level off at the bottom, so sleds can come to a gradual stop.

Additionally, experts say individuals should not sled around bodies of water like lakes or rivers — even if they’re frozen — and they should not sled toward roads or driveways where vehicles may drive.

Did you go sledding today? Did you take some great pictures? We’d love to see them! Tweet your photos with the hashtag #abc27snowstorm, and check out abc27.com/snow to see what others in the community are posting.