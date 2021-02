HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has placed additional restrictions on Midstate roadways due to the severity of the ongoing winter storm.

As of Monday afternoon, roadways along interstates 81, 83 and 283 are restricted under Tier 4 of the state's weather event vehicle restriction plan. Specifically, according to PennDOT, I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties; I-81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties; and I-283 from Pa. 283 to I-83 are restricted.