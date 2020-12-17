I-80 Eastbound in Clinton County now open following multi-vehicle crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT alerted motorists on Thursday afternoon that both lanes of I-80 Eastbound in Clinton County are now open following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

According to PennDOT, from 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County to the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County” are now open for travel, but westbound travel on I-80 in this area remains closed.

During this time, traffic is being detoured to Interstate 180 West and Route 220 south until the roadway is cleared and PennDOT has released an update on the westbound lanes.

Drivers should remain alert and expect delays until further notice.