LIVE BLOG: Central Pennsylvania snow-related traffic updates

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) -- With Wednesday's forecasted snowstorm, it's more than likely kids and young adults will want to tear up the slopes and go sledding.

This year, experts are advising kids and their parents to stay safe on their sledding excursions. According to the Center on Injury Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, more than 20,000 kids younger than 19 are treated for sledding injuries on average each year.