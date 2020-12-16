HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ABC27 Weather Team has everything you need to know about the snowstorm as it progresses through Central Pennsylvania. Follow along in the live blog below.
WINTER ALERT
- LIVE BLOG: Tracking the snowstorm as it passes through Central Pennsylvania
- What you should know before you go: Winter weather driving
- What first responders want you to know about the snowstorm
- Gov. Wolf signs winter weather emergency proclamation for Pennsylvania ahead of Wednesday snowstorm
- Central Pennsylvania School Closings and Delays