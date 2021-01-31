Local churches house homeless from snow storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Christian Churches United Men’s and Women’s winter overnight shelters in Harrisburg are opening earlier Sunday and Monday due to the snow, according to their website.

Opening early for those in need will allow for them to get out of the weather and be safe and warm.

The men’s shelter, hosted by Gospel Fellowship Church, opened its doors Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and will close Monday morning at 7 a.m., but will reopen at 1 p.m.

Doors for the women’s shelter, hosted by Grace United Methodist Church, opened up at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will close at 7 a.m. as well, and will reopen at 3 p.m. on Monday.

For more information you can visit their website.