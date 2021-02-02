Pa. State Police remind drivers of blowing, snowdrift conditions

It’ll be gusty for the remainder of Tuesday evening, and these types of conditions can cause snowdrifts.

Blowing snow may look like it’s actively snowing, especially while driving.

Pennsylvania State Police says if that happens, it’s important to turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you.

“Just get in the habit of physically turning it on and off, you’ll be surprised. It turned into a habit pretty quickly for me and better safe than sorry so just make sure you do not rely on your auto settings,” PSP Trooper Megan Ammerman said.

It’s also important to clean the snow off the roof of a vehicle. Pennsylvanians could face a fine if it were to cause an accident while driving.