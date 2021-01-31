PennDOT announces speed restrictions as snow begins to fall in Central Pa.

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday morning, PennDOT announced temporary highway speed limit restrictions for the south-central region of Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel; those who must be on the roads are required to adhere to a reduced speed limit of 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 81 in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties;

I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties;

I-283 in Dauphin County.

US 15 from Maryland State Line to PA 581;

US 22 from I-81 to PA 75;

US 30 from US-15 to PA 23;

I-78 from I-81 to Mile Marker 10;

US 222 from US 30 to PA 568/ PA 272;

PA 283, the entire length;

US 322 from I-83 to Dauphin/Lebanon County Line, and

PA 581, the entire length.

In addition to the announced speed restrictions, commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while this restriction is in place.

PennDOT also reminds motorists that beginning Sunday, Jan. 31 at 12:00 p.m., I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, I-81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, and I-78 in Lebanon County will be restricted under tier 1 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions in the tier 1 vehicle restriction plan on this and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Under tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

For winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit PennDOT.gov/winter.