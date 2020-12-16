PennDOT Anti-icing Roads in East Central Pennsylvania ahead of snowstorm

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — In preparation for Wednesday’s snowstorm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather forecast.

Anti-icing trucks have been out on high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 5 region in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties. Officials warn drivers to stay alert of ice accumulations that can deposit on the roads and may not be visible to the naked eye.

Anti-icing trucks are wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival which lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

Pennsylvanians can track the location of PennDOT plow trucks on www.511PA.com to see if their local roads have been cleared of snow.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

The department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel, and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account the special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications and pack accordingly.

PennDOT also reminds citizens that downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.Ready.PA.gov or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.